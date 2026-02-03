Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi booked for attack on Ambati house

VIJAYAWADA: Pattabhipuram police station in Guntur district reportedly registered a case against Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi, her husband Galla Ramachandra Rao and others for attacking YSRCP senior leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by YSRCP legal cell media alleging that the West MLA Galla Madhavi and her close associates took part in attack against Ambati and his house and herself gave statements while addressing media.

“A case has been registered against them and further investigation is on,” said Pattabhipuram police. It may be recalled that Ambati Rambabu’s house was attacked by TDP leaders following his abusive comments on the CM when he was stopped and attempted to attack by TDP cadre while he was going to Guntur.

Later in the day, mob vandalised property inside the premises. They set his car and house on fire causing serious damage to him. While the aggravated cadre set the house on fire, Ambati’s family members were reportedly inside the house.

Ambati Mounica, daughter of Rambabu, strongly condemned the pre-planned attack on their family home by TDP workers and described it as a barbaric act.

She expressed anguish over the incident, where attackers hurled abusive language and assaulted them with sticks and rods for eight hours while police remained mere spectators.