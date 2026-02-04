CII, Yi Amaravati host Australia Consul General to boost collaboration

VIJAYAWADA: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh and Young Indians (Yi) Amaravati Chapter today organised an interactive session with Silai Zaki, Consul General of Australia, Chennai.

The event organised in Vijayawada provided a significant platform for women leaders and young entrepreneurs of Yi Amaravati to explore collaborative opportunities with Australia.

The engagement comes close on the heels of the visit of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to Australia, which has added momentum to forging deeper ties between AP and Australia.

The discussions focused on enhancing avenues for women entrepreneurs and youth leaders to connect with Australian institutions and innovation ecosystems.

Key sectors identified for collaboration included health, green energy, clean technologies, education, tourism, and sustainability. In the context of tourism, participants explored ways to empower local artisans of AP by providing them with platforms at national and international levels, among Indian communities in Australia.

Ideas such as cultural showcases, tourism-linked events, and curated exhibitions were highlighted as means to amplify the global visibility of Andhra Pradesh’s traditional arts, crafts, handloom heritage, and creative industries.

Balakrishna Chittineni, Chapter Chair, Yi Amaravati, said “Yi Amaravati is committed to creating platforms where our members can connect with international opportunities and expand their entrepreneurial horizons.”

Consul General Silai Zaki emphasised Australia’s commitment to strengthening people-to-people and business connections with Andhra Pradesh. She highlighted the potential for collaboration in innovation, sustainability, education, and cultural exchange, including showcasing the craftsmanship of AP’s artisans to global audiences.