Andhra: Bandar greenfield port’s first phase to be completed by December 31, says MEIL

VIJAYAWADA: The first phase of the Bandar Greenfield Port comprising four berths, will be completed by December 31 this year, according to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) General Manager (GM) Tulasi Das.

He shared the update with a visiting Singapore delegation during their inspection of the ongoing construction works on Wednesday. Tulasi Das said the port is being developed across 2,000 acres, with nearly 1,300 workers currently engaged in construction.

He assured the delegation that the initial phase would be operational by the end of the year, paving the way for shipbuilding and port-based industries that are expected to attract significant investments.

The Singapore team, led by Francis Chong Pu Sheen, Senior Director at Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, included Deputy CEO Te Lian Chen, Chua Taik Hin, and Nisha Sharda. After attending a meeting at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam, the delegation proceeded to the Bandar Port site to review progress.

Earlier in the day, Krishna District Collector DK Balaji welcomed the delegation at the R&B Guest House.

Balaji highlighted that agriculture, aquaculture, industries, and the upcoming port are poised to become the main growth engines for Krishna district’s development.

He noted that the Krishna district is largely agriculture-based, with fertile lands supported by the Krishna river basin. Agriculture contributes nearly half of the district’s income, while aquaculture accounts for 80-90 per cent of that share.

Shrimp farming has placed the district at the forefront nationally, with exports reaching international markets.

Modern techniques, supported by the ‘Aqua Exchange’ startup, are being piloted in Nandivada mandal to improve data collection, traceability, and efficiency.