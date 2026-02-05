JSP moves ACB seeking probe into alleged corruption by ex-minister Vellampalli

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that former Endowments minister and senior YSRCP leader Vellampalli Srinivas Rao had committed serious irregularities and corruption during the YSRCP regime, JSP leaders on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Atul Singh seeking a comprehensive probe into alleged irregularities by Vellampalli Srinivas Rao.

Central Andhra Zone Convener Baditha Shankar submitted the complaint, accusing the former minister of misusing his office for personal gain during the YSRCP regime.

Shankar alleged that Srinivas Rao monetised Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) privileges, including sevas and vastrams, and was involved in the adulterated ghee controversy. He also accused him of illegally selling Sri Vani tickets and maintaining links with private individuals.

The complaint claimed that he influenced the Endowments Estate Section through a benami officer to issue No Objection Certificates for over 250 land parcels.

Shankar claimed that nearly Rs 100 crore from Kanaka Durga Temple funds was diverted to benefit the former minister through various channels.

Stating that Srinivas Rao amassed vast assets through misuse of power, Shankar urged authorities to compare his asset declarations in 2009 with his present holdings to assess the scale of the alleged corruption and order a detailed investigation.