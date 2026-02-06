Probe ordered into PG student’s death at Vijayawada GGH

VIJAYAWADA: A final-year postgraduate medical student, Dr Deepika, died under suspicious circumstances in the early hours of Thursday at the Vijayawada GGH. Deepika was pursuing Anesthesiology in the Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College.

In view of the growing suspicions surrounding the sudden death of Deepika, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has ordered NTR district CP SV Rajasekhar Babu to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

He directed officials to thoroughly ascertain the cause of death and ensure that strict action is taken against those responsible if any negligence or lapses are found.

The minister also held discussions with the GGH superintendent Yedukondalu to gather details regarding the student’s health condition and the circumstances that led to the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and conducted a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

As part of the investigation, police are questioning hospital staff and collecting evidence to establish who was with the student during her final moments and to assess her health prior to the incident.