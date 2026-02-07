Amaravati QVH finals conclude on a grand note

VIJAYAWADA: The Grand Finals of the Amaravati Quantum Valley Hackathon–2025 (AQVH 2025) were successfully held at Dhanekula Institute of Engineering & Technology (DIET), Ganguru, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The prestigious event brought together eminent dignitaries, including APSCHE Chairman Prof. K Madhu Murthy; National Quantum Mission (DST) Head JBV Reddy; Former Head, Quantum India, IBM L Venkata Subramanyam; TCS and Amaravati Quantum Valley Head CV Sridhar; Pilli Emmanuel from MNIT-ECIT Academy, Jaipur; and Dinakar from IBM–QISKIT, Bengaluru.

Senior APSCHE officials and sponsors, Sri Sanjay Chittore, CEO, Quantum AI Global, and Sri Pramod Kumar Reddy, Chairman, AP Grameena Bank and Union Bank of India graced the occasion.

DIET Director DKRK Raviprasad emphasised that the hackathon aims to foster applied innovation and student expertise in advanced fields such as quantum computing, communication, machine learning, and optimisation.

He noted that the initiative strengthens Academia– industry– government collaboration while positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for quantum innovation.

Prof. K Madhu Murthy praised the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in developing Amaravati as a ‘Quantum Valley,’ highlighting efforts to build a sustainable ecosystem for future.

The competition featured 10 quantum themes, including random number generation, key distribution, visualisation, machine learning, and logistics optimisation.

Winners will receive `50,000 per problem statement, while runners-up will be awarded `30,000, along with national recognition. The prize distribution will take place on February 7, during the Amaravati Quantum Valley Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony, to be attended by the CM.