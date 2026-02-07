APERC directs DISCOMs to ensure monthly billing for SRT prosumers

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) on Friday issued directions to the Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) on implementing monthly energy settlement and billing for Solar Rooftop (SRT) prosumers, in accordance with the APERC (The Grid Interactive Solar Rooftop Photovoltaic System under Gross/Net Metering) Regulation, 2023, and its First Amendment issued in 2025.

Under Clauses 16.1 and 16.5 of APERC SRTPV Regulation 4 of 2023, energy settlement and billing for SRT prosumers shall be carried out monthly, and payments for excess energy exported to the grid shall be made to the prosumers through electronic transfer.

However, during the public hearings on Retail Supply Tariff (RST) filings for FY 2026-27 and thereafter, the Commission received complaints that energy settlement and billing are not being carried out by DISCOMs and that SRT prosumers are not being paid for excess energy exported to the grid.

Accordingly, the Commission has directed the DISCOMs to implement energy settlement and billing for SRT prosumers covered under Regulation 4 of 2023 on a monthly basis forthwith, strictly in accordance with Clauses 16.1 and 16.5 of the Regulations, and to ensure that payments for excess energy exported by prosumers are made through electronic transfer to respective consumers.

It said the aggrieved consumers will approach the DISCOMS for redressal of any grievances in this regard. It is available on: www.aperc.gov.in.