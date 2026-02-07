Class 10 exams part of life: School Education chief

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of School Education, Vijay Rama Raju V, stated that Class 10 board examinations are only one part of life and students must not experience fear, pressure, or anxiety regarding exams.

He advised students to understand what the evaluator expects from each question and write answers that reflect conceptual clarity. He emphasized that answers should cover all key points relevant to the question.

On Friday, the Commissioner watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (9th Edition) programme from the Samagra Shiksha State Office along with students. Interacting with them, he explained the importance of Class 10 as a basic qualification for any career. He also advised them on exam preparedness, study discipline, dietary habits, and precautions to follow during the exam period.

He informed that from December 1, 2025 to January 11, 2026, a total of 23,84,230 students, teachers, and parents from Andhra Pradesh registered for the programme, and the live telecast on Friday was viewed by approximately 49,77,857 people across all media platforms.

He congratulated Sheik Jameer Basha, a Class 10 student from Narasaraopet, Palnadu district, who directly interacted with the Prime Minister during the live programme. SCERT Director M. Venkata Krishna Reddy distributed copies of the Prime Minister’s book “Exam Warriors” to all students.

Samagra Shiksha ASPDs MR Prasanna Kumar, K Ravindranath Reddy, KGBV Secretary D Devananda Reddy and others were present.