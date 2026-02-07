Ensure sanitation at city ghats for Maha Shivaratri, says Vijayawada civic chief

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanchandra has directed officials to ensure complete sanitation management at all ghats in the city, keeping in view the influx of devotees during the upcoming Maha Shivaratri festival.

As part of his inspection on Friday, the Commissioner visited Krishnaveni Ghat, Durga Ghat, Punnami Ghat, and Bhavani Ghat, and reviewed sanitation and civic facilities at the ground level. He instructed officials to take special measures to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience and that all necessary amenities are provided efficiently.

The Commissioner directed the installation of permanent dustbins at ghats and the deployment of special sanitation teams to carry out daily cleaning operations.

He also instructed officials to enhance greenery on the dividers in Bhavanipuram and to develop green spaces at Punnami Ghat to provide a pleasant environment for visitors.

The Commissioner further directed officials to initiate projects in vacant VMC lands under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to create recreational and aesthetically pleasing public spaces.

Later, the Commissioner inspected the Anna Canteen on RTC Workshop Road and instructed officials to ensure proper sanitation, uninterrupted supply of drinking and utility water, and continuous monitoring so that the public does not face any inconvenience.