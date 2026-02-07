‘Land pooling on track in Amaravati’: Minister P Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana stated that the government is moving forward by resolving land pooling issues village by village.

He assured that the construction of the government officials’ quarters will be completed by March end. Alongside government buildings, private institutions are rapidly progressing with their projects.

During his inspection of construction works in the Amaravati region, the Minister visited several sites. At Rayapudi, he reviewed the ministers’ quarters under construction and gave directions to representatives of the contracting agencies. At Nelapadu, he inaugurated a steel fabrication unit required for the diagrid structure of the GAD Tower. Later, he addressed the media.

The Minister explained that a total of 16,667 acres are being pooled, and farmers across the villages are ready to hand over their lands to the government. He highlighted that construction in the capital is advancing quickly, with 350 km of trunk roads and 1,500 km of layout roads under development.

Essential infrastructure such as underground drainage, drinking water pipelines, sewerage lines, and electricity networks is being laid at a fast pace. Housing projects for government officials and employees are progressing simultaneously. In Amaravati, construction is underway for 25 bungalows for Principal Secretaries, 90 for Secretaries, 35 for Ministers, and 36 for Judges.

Additionally, 288 houses for MLAs and MLCs, 144 for All India Service officers, 1,968 for NGOs, and 1,440 for Gazetted and Group-D employees are being built. Out of a total of 4,026 houses, 3,500 will be completed by the end of March and handed over to officials in April.

Narayana clarified that no information has yet been received from the concerned authorities regarding the exact land requirement for the railway station. He emphasised that Amaravati’s works will continue at same momentum.