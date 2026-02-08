Guntur police nab four-member ganja smuggling gang

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur district police on Saturday arrested a four-member ganja smuggling gang, including a minor, and seized four kilograms of cannabis from their possession on Saturday.

South Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Banodaya said the accused procured ganja from Odisha and Vizag and supplied it to Machilipatnam, Bapatla, Chirala and other areas. Acting on tip-off, police conducted a raid, apprehended the suspects and recovered the contraband. He said a minor was involved in the case. Officials produced him before the authorities and shifted him to a juvenile home.

Banodaya said the Guntur district police are intensifying their fight against narcotics under the ‘Sankalpam’ programme. As part of the initiative, police are conducting special drives across the district to curb the transportation, sale and consumption of ganja.

He warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in drug trafficking and urged the public to cooperate by providing information on illegal activities.