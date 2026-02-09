Krishna Teeram Kavitha Haaram celebrates poetry, culture on river waters

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Teeram Kavitha Haaram, a unique literary confluence held on the waters of the Krishna river, transformed poetry into a tribute to nature, culture and society, drawing poets, artists and literature lovers from across the region.

The programme, organised near Haritha Berm Park at Bhavanipuram on Sunday by the NTR district administration, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department and Mallethiga Literary Service Organisation, featured Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh as chief guest.

Along with NTR District Collector Lakshmisha, the Minister travelled on the Bodhisiri boat and listened to poetry recited by 51 poets, describing floating session as an inspiring initiative. Durgesh said poets guide society and that such platforms amidst nature offer fresh perspectives.

He announced similar literary programmes along the Godavari and Penna rivers, including a poets’ meet from Devipatnam to Papikondalu. Poems reflecting marginalised voices will be digitised through video documentation for future generations.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to protecting the self-respect of poets and artists, Durgesh felicitated all participants.

District officials, literary representatives and enthusiasts attended, making the event a vibrant celebration of creativity, social thought and cultural exchange.