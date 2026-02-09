Over 9,000 participate in Sri Sathya Sai Run & Ride-2026 in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Thousands of people from all walks of life joined the Sri Sathya Sai Run & Ride–2026, organised by the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, Andhra Pradesh, as part of the Birth Centenary celebrations of Bhagavan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

The event promoted unity, discipline and the Fit India Movement. Flagged off on BRTS Road by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sk Shereen Begum and State President R Lakshmana Rao, it saw over 9,000 participants in the 5K run and cycling events.

Shereen Begum praised the programme for spreading Baba’s message of unity and healthy living. She and Rao carried the Sri Sathya Sai Universal Torch of Peace, launched earlier by President Droupadi Murmu at Puttaparthi. Lakshmana Rao said the Run & Ride symbolised health, unity and selfless service.