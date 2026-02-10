New TAKAI insecticide for rice crops in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Godrej Agrovet Limited on Monday launched TAKAI, a new insecticide for rice crops, at Vijayawada, aimed at effective control of key pests such as Stem Borer and Leaf Folder.

Powered by Cyclapryn technology developed by ISK Japan, TAKAI provides long-lasting protection when applied at a dose of 160 ml during 15-30 days after transplanting (DAT) and again at 40-60 DAT.

Stem Borer and Leaf Folder are among the most destructive rice pests, causing yield losses of 30-40% and 20-30% respectively during infestations.

These pests often attack crops at early and mid-growth stages, making detection and timely intervention difficult.

Although India is the world’s largest rice producer with 150.18 million tonnes, its average productivity remains low at around 2.9 tonnes per hectare, compared to the global best of 5 tonnes.

Sunil Kataria, MD & CEO, Godrej Agrovet, said TAKAI would help farmers protect crops through quick control and extended effectiveness.

NK Rajavelu, CEO - Crop Protection Business, said farmer feedback highlighted the need for rapid and long-lasting pest control solutions.

Godrej Agrovet is also in the process of obtaining label approvals for TAKAI in maize, chilli, cabbage, soybean, chickpea and sugarcane, strengthening its commitment to sustainable agriculture.