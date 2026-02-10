Thousands visit shrine on Day 1 of Mary Matha festival in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The 102nd annual festival of Gunadala Mary Matha, one of the most revered Marian shrines in the country, commenced in a grand and devotional atmosphere on Monday at the Gunadala hill shrine in Vijayawada.

Thousands of devotees thronged the shrine to offer special prayers as the three-day festival began, with lakhs of pilgrims expected to visit until Wednesday.

Addressing the faithful on the occasion, Father Nelaturi Francis (Canada) said that Mother Mary has been recognised as the Mother of Unity in the Holy Church, calling upon people to pray for peace and harmony in families, society and nations.

He expressed concern over growing divisions and unrest across the world and stressed that unity among humanity is possible only through divine grace.

The festival was officially inaugurated in the morning with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the specially arranged stage at Bishop Grassi High School Grounds by Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao, Bishop of Vijayawada Diocese, along with senior clergy Father Muvvala Prasad, M Gabriel, Shrine Rector Yeleti William Jayaraju Swamy, and other diocesan priests.

Earlier, the idol of Lourdes Matha was taken out in a solemn procession from the hill shrine and ceremoniously installed on the main altar. A joint Holy Mass was offered by the Bishop along with Silver Jubilee priests, who were later felicitated.

In the evening, a solemn concelebrated Holy Mass was conducted by Kadapa Diocese Bishop Most Rev Saginalla Paul Prakash and Bishop Joseph Raja Rao. A colourful procession through Gunadala streets and cultural programmes added to the festive fervour.