Yanamalakuduru gears up for Shivaratri Prabha procession

VIJAYAWADA: As Maha Shivaratri approaches, the sacred hill shrine of Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy at Yanamalakuduru, Vijayawada is turning into a vibrant centre of devotion, craftsmanship and collective faith, with devotees preparing towering Prabhalu for one of Andhra Pradesh’s grand Shivaratri processions.

The Prabha procession, an inseparable part of the Shivaratri celebrations here, has become a deeply rooted tradition over the years.

Observed on a scale comparable to the famed Kotappakonda Prabha festival in Guntur district, Yanamalakuduru’s Prabha Mahotsav is considered the second-largest in the State during Maha Shivaratri.

Every year, the festival attracts around three to four lakh devotees from various districts across AP, who throng the hill shrine to witness the majestic procession of Prabhalu.

This year, authorities have granted permission for 41 Prabhas, an increase from 39 last year, reflecting the growing enthusiasm among devotees and community groups.

Traditionally, bamboo sourced from the Bhadrachalam area has been used for constructing Prabhalu due to its strength and flexibility.

However, owing to the scarcity of bamboo, some organisers have turned to eucalyptus trees brought from the Nandigama and Jaggayyapet regions. While bamboo costs nearly `50,000 including transportation, eucalyptus is relatively economical, costing between `25,000 and `30,000.

Despite reduced cost, the overall expenditure remains substantial. The cost of preparing a Prabha often exceeds `6 lakh and if more cultural programmes, music troupes and additional rituals are organised along with the procession, the expenditure can rise to `7-8 lakh per Prabha.

The preparation process itself is labour-intensive. Around 10 workers work tirelessly for four to five days to complete each Prabha, carefully erecting the structure and reinforcing it to withstand the long procession. Alongside them, youth from the locality actively participate, making the festival a true community-driven event.