VMC okays Rs 125.5-crore deficit budget

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Tuesday presented a deficit Budget for the financial year 2026-27, even after revising its estimates, with expenditure continuing to exceed income by Rs 125.52 crore.

Initially, during the Standing Committee meeting held on January 23, the budget approved Rs 1,968.13 crore as total income and Rs 2,093.65 crore as total expenditure.

The same estimates were later placed before the Council meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi. However, the original estimates faced opposition from a majority of councillors, leading to a revision of the budget.

Following the revision, Rs 450 crore was removed from both capital income and capital expenditure, mainly due to delays in mobilisation of grants and execution of major development projects.

After the adjustment, the total income of the Corporation was reduced to Rs 1,518.13 crore, while total expenditure was brought down to Rs 1,643.65 crore, resulting in a deficit of Rs 125.52 crore, which remained unchanged despite the pruning of capital components. As per the revised estimates, revenue income stands at Rs 923.53 crore, while capital income has been scaled down to Rs 521.04 crore, apart from Rs 73.56 crore from deposits and advances.

On the expenditure side, revenue expenditure continues at Rs 794.98 crore, while capital expenditure has been reduced to Rs 767.09 crore, besides Rs 8.02 crore earmarked for loan repayments.