Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam launches app for Seva of Goddess

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step to enhance services for devotees visiting the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, the temple authorities has decided to utilise volunteer services on the lines of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

In view of the steadily increasing pilgrim rush, the officials of Durga temple has launched a dedicated mobile application ‘Ammavaari Seva’ for volunteer registration and attendance monitoring on Wednesday.

In an official release, Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik said the Durga temple witnesses an average footfall of 30,000 to 40,000 devotees on normal days, while the number rises to 50,000 to 70,000 on weekends. To manage inflow in a systematic manner, the government felt that structured volunteer support was essential.

Following government instructions to ensure utilisation of volunteers similar to the TTD, the ‘Ammavaari Seva’ app has been developed by Amaravati Software Innovations.

“Through the app, devotees willing to offer voluntary service can digitally register their details. Attendance will be recorded by administrators using a QR code-based system, ensuring transparency and accountability in volunteer deployment,” he said.

The EO said the app allows volunteers to manage their profiles, view service history, and check their service status. Volunteers will be engaged in queue line management, Anna Prasadam distribution, prasadam counters, collection of devotee feedback, online service counters, supply of drinking water to pilgrims, and queue management at sub-shrines.

Temple authorities said volunteers will improve coordination between devotees and officials, enhancing temple management. Devotees willing to offer free service have been advised to download the ‘Ammavaari Seva’ app from Google Play Store and register.