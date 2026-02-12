Vijayawada police bust mule account racket busted; three arrested

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police on Wednesday arrested three persons for opening and misusing bank accounts, known as mule accounts, to facilitate online fraud and cybercrimes across several states.
Under the directions of South Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police D Paavan Kumar, Cybercrime Police and Krishna Lanka Police conducted a joint operation and arrested the accused.
Police identified the accused as Rayapati Ravi Kumar (A1), Rayapati Stephen (A2) and Yarraguntla Baji (A3), all residents of Yanamalakuduru. They allegedly operated on a commission basis by providing bank account access to cybercriminals working from unidentified locations.
Addressing the media, police said Krishna Lanka Police received a tip-off that residents of Bhavanipuram, Krishna Lanka and nearby areas were being lured with money to open bank accounts. The accounts were later handed over to cybercriminals linked to Yanamalakuduru. Based on the information, Cybercrime Police registered a case and launched an investigation.
Acting on directions of NTR district Police Commissioner SV Rajashekhara Babu, teams led by South Zone ACP D Paavan Kumar and Cybercrimes ACP B Rajasekhar conducted raids at suspects’ houses in Yanamalakuduru Karakatta area and arrested them.
Police found that the accused had opened several bank accounts that were used for cyber offences such as digital arrest scams, investment frauds, phishing, vishing, OTP-related frauds and other cybercrimes in Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Chhattisgarh.
“The accused were lured by the kingpin to open bank accounts for a meagre commission of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. This is one branch of the network and needs thorough investigation to bust the gang,” police said.
Police produced the accused before the Third Additional Judicial Magistrate Court, which remanded them to judicial custody. Police seized Rs 3.4 lakh in cash, two motorcycles, 21 mobile phones, 46 ATM cards, 21 cheque books, 16 bank passbooks and one laptop from the accused.