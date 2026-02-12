Vijayawada police bust mule account racket busted; three arrested

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police on Wednesday arrested three persons for opening and misusing bank accounts, known as mule accounts, to facilitate online fraud and cybercrimes across several states.

Under the directions of South Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police D Paavan Kumar, Cybercrime Police and Krishna Lanka Police conducted a joint operation and arrested the accused.

Police identified the accused as Rayapati Ravi Kumar (A1), Rayapati Stephen (A2) and Yarraguntla Baji (A3), all residents of Yanamalakuduru. They allegedly operated on a commission basis by providing bank account access to cybercriminals working from unidentified locations.

Addressing the media, police said Krishna Lanka Police received a tip-off that residents of Bhavanipuram, Krishna Lanka and nearby areas were being lured with money to open bank accounts. The accounts were later handed over to cybercriminals linked to Yanamalakuduru. Based on the information, Cybercrime Police registered a case and launched an investigation.