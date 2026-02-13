Andhra ex-Minister Ambati Rambabu remanded to 14-day judicial custody in corruption case

VIJAYAWADA: The Guntur Principal Senior Civil Judge Court on Thursday remanded former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu to 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with an alleged corruption case linked to the Sankranti lottery scheme in Sattenapalli in 2023.

After hearing the case, the court ordered judicial remand and shifted him to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail from Guntur under heavy police escort.

According to the case records, in January 2023, while serving as a minister, Ambati Rambabu organised Sankranti celebrations in Sattenapalli.

During the event, organisers allegedly deducted `200 from the monthly pensions of beneficiaries through local volunteers and issued two lottery tickets to each beneficiary in return. Officials later conducted a lottery draw on Sankranti and distributed prizes.

JSP leader Gade Venkateswara Rao filed a complaint before the Guntur Principal Senior Civil Judge Court following the incident. Acting on the complaint, Sattenapalli town police registered a case against Ambati and others.

Ambati Rambabu was recently arrested in connection with multiple cases registered across the State over allegedly objectionable remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Police registered complaints at several stations, leading to his arrest and remand to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail.

Police later arrested him in another case related to protests against the development of medical colleges under the public-private partnership model at Pattabhipuram in November last year.