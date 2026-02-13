Andhra minister Lokesh hosts dinner for alliance representatives

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh hosted a dinner for alliance public representatives from the Machilipatnam Parliamentary constituency, along with their family members, at his residence in Undavalli.

Lokesh personally interacted with the guests, enquired about their well-being, and shared updates on the representations submitted by them. The gathering was held in a cordial and pleasant atmosphere.

“Had a warm and pleasant interaction over dinner at my Undavalli residence with alliance public representatives from the Machilipatnam Parliamentary constituency and their family members. Personally enquired about their well-being and shared updates on the representations submitted. Such cordial interactions strengthen our collective commitment to public service,” he tweeted.

The gathering was attended by Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, Pedana MLA Kagitha Krishna Prasad, Gannavaram and others were present.