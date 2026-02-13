NTR District prepares for Maha Shivaratri with focus on safety, facilities

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha has directed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements across the district for the smooth conduct of Maha Shivaratri celebrations, with a special focus on devotee safety and essential facilities.

He warned officials to remain alert and prevent any untoward incidents as large crowds are expected at major temples and river ghats.

Reviewing the preparedness during a video conference with officials from the Endowments, Revenue, Police, Health, Municipal, Electricity and other departments, the Collector said devotees are likely to throng Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam and Shiva temples across the district.

He noted that heavy rush is expected at Durga Ghat, Punnami Ghat, Bhavani Ghat and Pavitra Sangamam along the Krishna river on February 14 and 15, where thousands may take holy dips.

The police were instructed to maintain constant vigil at ghats and queue lines, regulate traffic and ensure effective barricading. Emphasising quality, Lakshmisha directed that annadanam and prasadam be supplied with the highest standards, while ensuring special care for women, children and senior citizens.