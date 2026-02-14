NTR district gears up for National Deworming Drive to boost child health

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha has directed officials of all coordinating departments to ensure the smooth implementation of the National Deworming Programme across the district on February 17.

Chairing a virtual review meeting with officials from Medical & Health, Women & Child Welfare, School Education, Intermediate Education and allied departments, the Collector said the drive will cover children and adolescents aged 1–19 years. Albendazole tablets will be administered at Anganwadi centres, schools, junior colleges, polytechnics and other institutions, with a target of five lakh children.

Children aged 1–2 years will receive 200 mg chewable Albendazole, while those above two years will be given a single 400 mg dose.

Stressing the importance of the programme, Lakshmisha noted that intestinal worm infections can cause anaemia, weakness and hinder physical and mental development. He described the initiative as vital to achieving the goals of Healthy Andhra, Healthy India. Primary Health Centre medical officers, Mandal Education Officers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers were instructed to monitor implementation closely and ensure maximum coverage. To reach children missing the dose on February 17, a Mop-Up Day will be held on February 24.

The Collector emphasised coordinated efforts, awareness campaigns and strict monitoring to ensure effective execution of the programme, which he termed a crucial step in improving child health outcomes across the district.