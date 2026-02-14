VMC intensifies tax drive ahead of fiscal close

VIJAYAWADA: With the current financial year drawing to a close, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has stepped up efforts to maximise tax revenue.

The civic body has mobilised Rs 189 crore in tax revenue so far, against an ambitious annual target of Rs 265 crore, leaving a sizeable gap to be bridged before year ends on March 31.

The target fixed for the current year is about Rs 24 crore higher than last year, reflecting the corporation’s push to strengthen its revenue base and improve fiscal sustainability.

During the previous financial year, the VMC collected Rs 241.9 crore through various municipal taxes such as property, vacant land, water, sewerage etc taxes, marking a strong improvement over earlier years and encouraging the civic body to aim higher this fiscal.

During the ongoing financial year shows that property tax continues to be the major contributor, with Rs 134.80 crore realised so far. This is followed by Rs 14.27 crore from vacant land tax (VLT), Rs 21.25 crore from water charges, Rs 11.64 crore from sewerage tax, and Rs 7.27 crore from water meter charges.

The VMC officials expect collections to rise significantly in March, which is traditionally the peak period for tax payments. To bridge the gap between collections and the annual target, the VMC has intensified enforcement measures against defaulters.

These include disconnection of water supply, blocking of underground drainage (UGD) connections, and issuance of statutory notices to property owners and vacant land holders with long-pending dues. In several localities, notice boards are being displayed at vacant land sites indicating outstanding tax arrears.

Alongside enforcement, the corporation has stepped up awareness and facilitation measures to encourage voluntary compliance.