Bill Gates, his team to visit Andhra Pradesh Secretariat in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Bill Gates, Founder and Chairman of the Gates Foundation, will tour Andhra Pradesh on Monday. A six-member delegation from the Gates Foundation will accompany him.

The team will arrive at the State Secretariat in Amaravati, where it will hold a brief meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

During the visit, Gates will inspect the Real-Time Governance (RTGS) Centre at the Secretariat. Naidu will present an overview of RTGS operations, highlighting how technology is being leveraged for effective governance.

Following this, Gates and his delegation will join a meeting with the CM, ministers, and senior officials to discuss expanding collaborative projects in education, healthcare, and agriculture. The government will present its Swarnandhra Vision 2047 goals, along with reforms in public health, agriculture, and education.

Key initiatives such as MedTech, diagnostics services, and technology-driven farming will be showcased. Special emphasis will be placed on the Sanjeevani Project, implemented with Gates Foundation support. Later, Gates will visit an agricultural field in Undavalli village near Amaravati, accompanied by the Chief Minister. The delegation will observe advanced farming practices using drones and AI technologies.