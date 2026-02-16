Thousands take holy dip in Krishna river in Vijayawada on Maha Shivaratri

VIJAYAWADA: Thousands of devotees thronged Lord Shiva temples across Vijayawada on Sunday to offer prayers on Maha Shivaratri, prompting authorities to implement extensive security, traffic and crowd-management measures to ensure peaceful celebrations.

From the early hours of the day, devotees lined up at major shrines, marking one of the largest congregations of the festival in recent years.

Maha Shivaratri signifies the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and the sacred occasion traditionally draws large numbers of worshippers. Special pujas, abhishekams and night-long rituals were conducted at temples, with elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth darshan.

Anticipating the devotee rush, authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri have introduced special queues and crowd-management measures to prevent overcrowding. Devotees visiting the Lord Malleswara Swamy shrine on the hill were guided through barricaded pathways, while public announcements were made to assist pilgrims.