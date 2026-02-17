Ensure speedy redressal of grievances: Collector

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector Lakshmisha said departments should maintain continuous coordination with field-level officers to ensure speedy redressal of grievances. He instructed department heads to review pending petitions and avoid unnecessary delays in disposal. He stressed that all grievances must be addressed in a transparent and impartial manner.

A total of 145 petitions were received during the district-level Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme held at the Collectorate on Monday. The Collector, along with Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, received revenue and non-revenue petitions from people across various parts of the district and directed officials to resolve them within the stipulated time frame.

Of the total petitions, 62 were revenue-related and 83 were non-revenue petitions. Among the non-revenue petitions, the Municipal Administration Department received the highest number with 24 petitions, followed by the Police Department with 18.

Lakshmisha emphasised the need for close monitoring of grievance disposal at the departmental level and asked officials to regularly review pending cases. He said effective coordination with field staff was essential for timely resolution of public issues.

The Collector reiterated that addressing public grievances efficiently was a priority of the government.