SAKSHAM annual fuel conservation drive ends

VIJAYAWADA: SAKSHAM (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav), the annual flagship fuel conservation campaign organised by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India, to sensitise citizens on fuel conservation, environmental protection and reducing the country’s dependence on crude oil imports, concluded in Vijayawada on Monday.

The fortnight-long awareness campaign conducted from February 1 across Andhra Pradesh.

The campaign drew active participation from students, officials of oil marketing companies, dealers and members of the public. Addressing the gathering, State Level Coordinator for Oil Industry N Bhaskara Reddy said the campaign aimed to create awareness on fuel conservation, efficient utilisation of petroleum products.

A wide range of activities including cyclothons, walkathons, CNG auto and car rallies, training programmes for LPG delivery personnel, group discussions on fuel-saving tips for housewives, school and college students, vehicle emission checks and technical workshops on oil and gas conservation were organised during the campaign.

Senior officials from oil companies highlighted the need for collective responsibility in conserving fuel.