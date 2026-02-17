VMC lays stress on VLT collection

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra has directed officials to place special emphasis on the collection of vacant land tax (VLT), stating that tax revenues are crucial for the city’s overall development.

The Commissioner chaired a review meeting on tax collection on Monday evening at the VMC head office with the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Assistant Commissioners and Revenue Inspectors.

He stressed that all types of municipal taxes must be collected efficiently to strengthen the financial position of the corporation.

He said that arrears were pending under vacant land tax within the municipal limits and instructed officials to focus on recovering maximum dues from this segment.He also emphasised the need to ensure effective collection of property tax, vacant land tax, drainage tax and water tax.