RTIH hosts AI strategy session in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) hosted a knowledge power session titled ‘AI as Strategy: Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and India’s Next Growth Frontier’ on Monday, featuring Professor Soumitra Dutta, creator and leader of the Global Innovation Index.

The event, organised in collaboration with SRM-AP University and led by Thirumalai, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, brought together startups, students, innovators, and entrepreneurs for an interactive dialogue on leveraging Artificial Intelligence for inclusive and sustainable growth.

More than 100 participants attended and benefited from the session.

Professor Dutta, currently Executive Director of Academic Initiatives at the SRM Group and a PhD holder in AI from UC Berkeley, urged the audience to view AI not merely as a tool but as a fundamental strategic capability.

“AI is rapidly reshaping how organizations innovate, compete, and scale. For startups and young innovators, understanding AI as strategy can unlock new pathways to growth and global relevance,” he said.

G Krishnan, CEO of RTIH, Vijayawada, allowed founders and students to explore practical applications of AI in emerging businesses.