H Foundation launches road safety drive in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the massive number of road accidents that are claiming thousands of lives and leaving many others maimed, the H Foundation has come forward to create awareness and take concrete steps towards road safety in coordination with the police and the government.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Thursday H Foundation Co-Chairperson a Moguluru Elizabeth Rani said road accidents are not only shattering families but are also adversely impacting the nation’s economy. She said it has been organising awareness programmes in schools and colleges to educate students on road safety rules and responsible behaviour on roads.

She said it is extending support to traffic police initiatives and has identified accident-prone areas in NTR district and Vijayawada city, bringing them to notice of the authorities.