RPF recover stolen property worth Rs 22.05 lakh

VIJAYAWADA: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of South Central Railway reported significant achievements in January 2026 through a series of focused operations aimed at passenger safety and the protection of railway property. Under ‘Operation Yatri Suraksha,’ RPF arrested 40 offenders and recovered stolen property worth Rs 22.05 lakh across 41 cases.

In ‘Operation Amanat,’ personnel retrieved 351 lost passenger belongings valued at Rs 1.05 crore and returned them to rightful owners. To curb narcotics smuggling, ‘Operation Narcos’ led to the seizure of ganja worth Rs 38.83 lakh and the arrest of 11 persons.

RPF also undertook humanitarian efforts through ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte,’ rescuing 126 children in need of care and handing them over to Child Welfare Committees.

In ‘Operation Satark,’ liquor worth Rs 1.65 lakh was seized from illegal transport, while ‘Operation Uplabdh’ targeted touts, resulting in 15 arrests and seizure of 69 live tickets worth Rs 1.49 lakh.

With the aid of CCTV surveillance, RPF apprehended four offenders and recovered stolen property worth Rs 8.03 lakh. Additionally, ‘Operation Rail Suraksha’ detected 31 cases of theft against railway property, recovering Rs 4.06 lakh assets. These efforts underscore RPF’s commitment to safeguarding railway property.