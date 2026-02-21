All India Police South Zone T20 cricket tourney begins at Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA: The second All India Police South Zone T20 Cricket Tournament began on Friday at the Andhra Pradesh Special Police sixth Battalion grounds in Mangalagiri.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta inaugurated the tournament. Participating teams held a march-past and received the ceremonial salute from the dignitaries. Teams from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, ITBP and Border units are competing in the tournament.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said the tournament aims to foster sportsmanship and unity among police personnel.

She said police officers act as first responders during disasters and remain on duty round the clock, and such sporting events provide mental relaxation and rejuvenation. She said Amaravati represents the people’s capital and that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is making dedicated efforts towards its development. She said organisers are live telecasting the tournament in 160 countries.

“Amaravati’s pride would continue to grow in the coming years under the Chief Minister’s visionary leadership and systematic planning. Participation is more important than victory in sports,” she said.

“The tournament would further enhance the pride of the police force and strengthen inter-state relations,” she added.