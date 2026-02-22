Heart transplant performed under Jeevandan initiative on a 21-year-old in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move towards strengthening advanced cardiac care in Andhra Pradesh, heart transplantation was successfully held with the support of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund under Jeevandan Initiative at Manipal Hospital Vijayawada.

The landmark procedure was performed on 21-year-old K Sathyavathi from Vizianagaram, who had been suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy and end-stage heart failure for several years.

Manipal Hospital Director J Ramanjaneya Reddy said, “The achievement reflects the institution’s growing clinical expertise and world-class infrastructure, bringing high-end cardiac care closer to the people of the State and reducing the need to travel to other cities for complex treatments.”

After a comprehensive transplant evaluation, the patient was enlisted under the AP Jeevandan organ-sharing programme. A suitable donor heart became available in time, enabling the multidisciplinary transplant team to carry out the complex surgery. Financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, along with support from the Manipal Foundation, ensured that the life-saving procedure was completed without any financial burden on the patient’s family.

Doctors said advanced life-support systems such as ECMO and ventricular assist devices, combined with meticulous planning and coordinated teamwork, played a crucial role in the success of the transplant.