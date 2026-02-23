Illegal ganja cultivation in chilli field in AP village busted; five held

VIJAYAWADA: Police busted illegal ganja cultivation in Lakshmipuram village of Chandarlapadu mandal, where a woman allegedly grew cannabis plants concealed among chilli crops.

Acting on specific information, Chandarlapadu police and revenue officials conducted a joint inspection and discovered ganja discreetly cultivated within the dense chilli field to avoid detection. Authorities destroyed the plants and seized several kilograms of cannabis from the site.

Officials said the accused attempted to hide the crop to evade law enforcement. Five persons were taken into custody, and a case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. The operation highlighted efforts to curb illicit cultivation in rural areas.