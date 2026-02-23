TDP lays foundation stone for first permanent district office in AP's Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: A long-cherished dream of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Krishna district materialised with the foundation stone laid for its first permanent district office, in the home district of party founder NT Rama Rao.

The ceremony was held Sunday at the old RTO office premises in Valandapalem, amid rituals and Vedic chants. Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said the office had been a long-standing aspiration despite earlier attempts.

APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, district TDP president Veeranki Gurumurthy, Government Whip Yarlagadda Venkat Rao, and MLAs Kagitha Krishna Prasad, Bode Prasad, Venigandla Ramu and Varla Kumar Raja attended.

Venkat Rao announced a Rs 5 lakh personal donation. Leaders said the project was encouraged by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and initiated by TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh.

The new office will serve as a hub for party activities in Krishna district.