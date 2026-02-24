15 SCR staff receive ‘Employee of the Month’ Safety Awards in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava presented the General Manager’s ‘Employee of the Month’ Safety Awards to 15 employees across the Zone, including five from Vijayawada Division, for their vigilance and timely action in preventing unsafe conditions.

The awards were given during a virtual safety meeting held at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad. The recognition was conferred on frontline staff.

Vijayawada Division’s DRM Mohit Sonakiya congratulated the awardees.

The five awardees from Vijayawada Division for January 2026 are A Siva Kumar, Station Master, Kadiyam, who detected a hanging part in a wagon and alerted staff, leading to its safe detachment at Rajahmundry.

Sandeep Rawat, Station Master, Duggirala, who noticed an abnormal sound from a wagon and ensured its removal after inspection. Potelu Pydinaidu, Goods Train Manager, Rajahmundry, who identified a hot axle in a goods train, preventing a potential mishap. M Syama Sundar, Senior Passenger Train Manager, Vijayawada, who spotted smoke and hot axle symptoms in a passing goods train, enabling fire control and safe detachment of the affected wagon at Duvvada.

N Rajendra Prasad, Pointsman, Bitragunta, who detected fire in a wagon and helped extinguish it before detachment.