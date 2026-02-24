Adulterated milk scare in Andhra prompts health department action

VIJAYAWADA: The suspected adulterated milk case in Rajamahendravaram has triggered immediate intervention from the State’s Medical and Health Department.

Health Minister Y Sathya Kumar Yadav, instructed the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) and Food Safety officials to collect and test samples of milk and cooking oil. He emphasised that a detailed report must be submitted to evaluate the department’s functioning in light of the incident.

In his statement to the Legislative Assembly, the Minister confirmed that the situation is under control and assured that hospitals are providing uninterrupted medical care to all victims.

He directed senior officials, including Health Secretary Saurabh Gaur, Commissioner Veerapandian, and IPM Director Neelakantha Reddy, to ensure that no lapses occur in patient treatment.

Rapid Response Teams with specialists in general medicine, paediatrics, microbiology, and epidemiology have been deployed to affected areas.

Samples of milk, cooking oil, and even animal feed and water have been sent to laboratories in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad.

Blood samples from 106 households supplied by the accused milk vendor were also collected. Officials stated that lab results are expected within 72 hours, which will help determine the nature of adulteration and the chemicals involved.

Victims reported symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, urinary retention, and kidney complications. Clinical tests revealed elevated blood urea and serum creatinine levels.

Doctors are providing treatment based on patients’ existing health conditions and medications. Awareness campaigns are being conducted in Choudeshwar Nagar and Swaroop Nagar, educating residents on safe milk consumption practices.

Sathya Kumar highlighted that inter-departmental coordination is underway, with health, veterinary, police, and forensic officials working together.

Post-mortem samples have been sent to the Regional Forensic Lab, while preventive measures continue across the city. He reiterated that the government is prepared to take further action once laboratory reports are available.