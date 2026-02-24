APSRTC union seeks strict implementation of job security circular

VIJAYAWADA: APSRTC Employees union’s state committee met the newly appointed Vice Chairman & Managing Director of APSRTC N Balasubramanyam and submitted a representation seeking strict implementation of the 2019 job security circular on Monday.

The State president Palisetti Damodara Rao and general secretary GV Narasayya have urged the management to grant long-pending promotions that have already received government approval.

The union leaders further demanded the filling of thousands of vacant posts across various categories within the corporation and called for prompt resolution of employees’ grievances along with the introduction of welfare measures.

They explained Balasubramanyam that employees are being subjected to harsh measures such as suspensions and removals, while even minor mistakes are attracting cumulative increment cuts, leading to growing dissatisfaction within the workforce.

Union leaders stated that morale among employees had improved when job security circular No. 01/2019 was in force.

The circular was issued after discussions between employee unions and a high-level committee during the tenure of previous VC&MD Vice Malakondaiah and N Surendra Babu.

“The circular had acted as a safeguard against unilateral disciplinary actions by officials, enabling employees to work with greater confidence and commitment, which in turn enhanced the corporation’s overall performance,” union leaders said.

Balasubramanyam assured the union leaders that priority would be given to employee welfare while striving to steer the corporation towards profitability.