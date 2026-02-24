CCE partners with RTIH for 5-day start-up bootcamp in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH), in collaboration with the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE), has launched a five-day Student Entrepreneurship and Innovation Bootcamp for government degree college students under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchtar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM USHA).

More than 50 students from across Andhra Pradesh are participating in the programme, which is being hosted at RTIH, Amaravati.

A total of 60 students were shortlisted through a rigorous merit-based process, including consideration of certifications and achievements.

The bootcamp has been designed to nurture entrepreneurial potential among students and provide a platform to transform their ideas into impactful business ventures.

Narayana Bharath Gupta, Commissioner of Collegiate Education and State Project Officer for RUSA said, “This bootcamp offers direct access to industry partners, innovators, and mentors — opportunities many wait years to receive. As students closer to the real world, you have the perspective and energy to solve long-standing community challenges. Platforms like this help you gain clarity, innovate meaningful solutions, and transform them into viable businesses. Sometimes, opportunities like these become turning points to greater success.”

It features interactive sessions with industry experts, innovators, and mentors, aimed at equipping students with practical insights into entrepreneurship.

It will offer workshops, mentoring sessions, and hands-on activities designed to help students refine their ideas and explore pathways to building sustainable enterprises.