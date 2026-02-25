Andhra Pradesh CRDA facilitates sale of millet products at VIT festival

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its continued efforts to strengthen women’s livelihoods in the Capital Region, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), under the leadership of K Kanna Babu, commissioner, APCRDA, and with the support and guidance of Velugoti Ramulu, Group Director – Social Development, APCRDA, along with his team, facilitated the participation of food-based beneficiaries at ‘VITOPIA 2026,’ an alumni fest organised at VIT University from 22nd to 24th February 2026.

A total of 11 women beneficiaries from Undavalli, Yerrabalem, Mandadam, and Ananthavaram villages took part in the event, presenting millet-based traditional food products under the brand ‘Amaravati Amma Vanta.’ The beneficiaries showcased and sold a variety of healthy millet-based snacks, millet puddings, and traditional pickles during the fest. On average, the women achieved sales of around `5,000 per day individually, collectively earning nearly Rs 45,000 over the three-day event.

APCRDA acted as a catalyst in enabling this opportunity by providing training to the women in millet-based food preparation, supporting product development, and facilitating branding and packaging initiativess.

It reflects APCRDA’s commitment to transforming traditional homemakers into skilled entrepreneurs through structured livelihood interventions.

During the fest held from February 22 - 24, participation was organised village-wise, with Undavalli Urban Panchayat beneficiaries taking part on Day 1, Undavalli Rural on Day 2, and Ananthavaram on Day 3, while women from Mandadam and Yerrabalem took part on all the three days.

The Vice-Chancellor of VIT University commended the efforts of women entrepreneurs, while the Registrar expressed interest in providing a dedicated space within the VIT campus to make healthy food accessible for students.

APCRDA continues to support the capital city women by creating sustainable livelihood pathways and expanding market access. As a forward-looking step, the Authority is exploring the provision of permanent sales spaces for these women at key institutional locations.