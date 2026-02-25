Durga temple Kumbhabhishekam from March 6

VIJAYAWADA: The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple is set to host the sacred Kumbhabhishekam, the once-in-12-years consecration ceremony prescribed under Agama Shastra, with Vedic grandeur and deep spiritual fervour from March 6 to 8, 2026.

The three-day mega religious event is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad, with elaborate arrangements in place to ensure its smooth and orderly conduct.

Addressing a media conference on the conduct of Kumbhabhishekam 2026, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath said the ritual is being organised in a highly traditional and spiritual manner to rejuvenate the divine energy of the temple, as mandated by Agama Shastra.

He stated that the consecration will be performed using sanctified waters collected from holy rivers and seas across India, and will be held under the guidance of Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are expected to attend the event.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha said priority would be accorded to common devotees during the festivities.

He assured that foolproof arrangements are being made under Team NTR District to manage large crowds efficiently, with facilities upgraded to handle up to three lakh devotees per day without inconvenience, surpassing Dasara crowd management standards.

Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu said comprehensive security measures are being implemented using advanced technology to ensure devotees’ safety, as the number of visitors continues to rise each year.

Temple priests explained that the rituals include Ganapati Puja, Yagasala ceremonies, Kalasa Sthapana, homams and Poornahuti.

The main Kumbhabhishekam will take place on March 8 at 9.34 am in Mesha Lagnam, followed by Anugraha Bhashanam by the pontiff at the Rajagopuram premises.