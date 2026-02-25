IAF to organise Agniveer Vayu rally from March 9

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct an Agniveer Vayu Open Recruitment Rally for candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, beginning on March 9 at Acharya Nagarjuna University campus, Guntur.

Joint Collector Ashutosh Srivastava announced that this rally is an opportunity for youth from both States. A preparatory meeting was held at the Collectorate.

Wing Commander Sheikh Yaqoob Ali, Director of Air Force Recruiting (Hyderabad), stated that the rally will be held on -- March 9–10: Female candidates (AP & Telangana), March 12–13: Male candidates from AP. March 15–16: Male candidates from Telangana. Eligible candidates must be unmarried men and women born between July 2, 2005 and January 2, 2009.

No online registration is required; candidates can attend directly. Candidates should report at Acharya Nagarjuna University campus between 6 am and 10 am on their respective dates. The selection process will include a 1.6 km run, physical and medical tests, followed by a written examination in English and Hindi.