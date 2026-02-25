S Korean delegation tours Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from Nami Island (Education & Arts Division) and Seoul National University (Asia Centre), South Korea, visited Amaravati on February 23 as part of their plan to tour the Telugu States.

The Delegation members included Nami Island (Education and Arts Division): Kyeong Woo Min (CEO), Jinwook Kwon (Senior Producer and Cultural Projects), and Chirag Seshu Jaladi (Producer and Cultural Projects).

Seoul National University (Asia Centre): Sung Yong Kang (Director, Centre for South Asian Studies), Seongho Choi (Senior Researcher, Centre for South Asian Studies).

The team called on the APCRDA headquarters at Rayapudi, where officials presented a detailed overview of Amaravati’s development.

The presentation highlighted the progress of planned construction works, integrated infrastructure strategies, long-term capital development plans, and opportunities for collaboration in tourism, higher education, and research.

Officials also emphasised Amaravati’s focus on sustainable urban planning and cultural heritage.

Later, the delegation met APCRDA Commissioner K Kannababu, who presented some gift bags reflecting cultural identity of Amaravati.

The discussions centred on tourism infrastructure, investment opportunities, and global partnerships to shape

Amaravati into a modern capital city that balances tradition with innovation.

As part of their field visit, the delegation inspected several sites, including the Seed Access Road, trunk infrastructure development works, and towers under construction for MLAs, MLCs, GAD, and HOD departments within the Amaravati Government Complex.

The visit provided the team with a comprehensive understanding of Amaravati’s cultural heritage, tourism potential, and sustainable development initiatives.