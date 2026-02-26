AI tools strengthen groundwater management: Experts

VIJAYAWADA: Experts have emphasised the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in groundwater resource assessment and management during a State-level workshop organised by the Central Groundwater Board in Vijayawada.

Speaking at the event,CGWB Member (Engineering) N Varadaraj noted that climate change, erratic rainfall, and over-extraction are putting pressure on groundwater reserves.

He stressed that AI-driven models can help predict storage, recharge capacity, and usage trends with greater accuracy, enabling long-term management strategies. He also highlighted the use of “In-Gress” software for effective groundwater resource planning and the shift towards real-time monitoring through automated water-level systems.

The workshop saw the release of reports including Dynamic Groundwater Resources–2025 and National Aquifer Mapping and Management (NAQUIM 1.0 & 2.0). Over 150 officials from district and state coordination departments, along with stakeholders, participated.

According to recent data, Andhra Pradesh has completed aquifer mapping across 1.46 lakh sq. km. Out of 679 assessment units, 601 are classified as safe, while 12 fall under over-exploited, 3 under critical, and 24 under semi-critical categories. Officials stressed the need for conservation in vulnerable areas to ensure long-term sustainability.

CGWB Regional Director (AP & Telangana) KN Jyothikumar underlined the importance of monitoring groundwater quality, citing fluoride and nitrate contamination as key concerns. He called for public awareness and coordinated efforts between central and state agencies to secure water resources for future generations.

Andhra Pradesh Groundwater and Water Audit Department Director KS Shastri stated that under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the state is collecting real-time data from over 1,800 piezometers. Collaboration with CGWB is helping refine data-sharing and strengthen planning frameworks.

The closing session was addressed by Principal Accountant General Shantipriya Sarella, who emphasised collective responsibility in safeguarding water resources. She noted that sustainable groundwater management requires coordinated action across departments to preserve vital resources for future generations.