Andhra Pradesh showcases its tourism potential at SATTE

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh made a strong impression at South Asia’s Leading Travel and Tourism Exhibition (SATTE), held at Yashobhoomi (IICC), New Delhi from February 25 to 27. The state’s pavilion attracted wide attention from national and international tour operators, showcasing diverse attractions and investment opportunities.

A delegation led by Deputy CEO Srinivas, Chief Marketing Officer Padmarani, and Marketing Manager Rafeeq Ahmed represented the AP Tourism Department.

Stalls featured leading travel and hospitality companies including Pravasin, Trek Sum, Holiday World, Radisson Blu Resorts (Vizag), Brindavan Holidays, Starlet Suite (Tirupati), and EaseMyTrip.

Officials highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s long coastline, Araku Valley, Gandikota, and spiritual destinations such as Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Srisailam, aiming to secure global recognition. Discussions focused on developing innovative and affordable packages to attract international tourists.

With Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s government granting industrial status to tourism, SATTE served as a platform to woo investors. The delegation also presented the state’s 2024-29 New Tourism Policy, expected to boost foreign investments. Authorities expressed optimism that AP’s global brand presence would generate employment opportunities for local youth and strengthen the economy.

Tour operators registered on the APTA portal participated in the pavilion, engaging with global agencies to expand their reach. Officials encouraged more operators to register for future expos to benefit from similar opportunities.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, along with senior officials Ajay Jain and Amrapali Kata, announced plans to participate in more international tourism summits, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leading global tourism destination.