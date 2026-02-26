Andhra Pradesh to realise full potential of Beach Sand Mineral wealth: Minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Mines and geology Minister Kollu Ravindra has asserted that Andhra Pradesh is committed to transforming its Beach Sand Mineral (BSM) wealth into a globally competitive Titanium and Rare Earth industrial ecosystem.
Speaking at a workshop on “Beach Sand Minerals to Titanium, Rare Earth Elements and RE Permanent Magnets - Building Domestic Value Chains in Andhra Pradesh” held in Vijayawada on Wednesday, he said AP must move beyond mineral extraction and build end-to-end value chains within the State.
He emphasised that titanium and rare earth elements are materials essential for aerospace, defence, electric mobility & renewable energy sectors.
The government’s vision, he said, is to create integrated mineral-to-manufacturing clusters that generate large-scale employment and attract high-value investments.
DRDO former Chairman G Satish Reddy highlighted the strategic importance of titanium alloys and rare earth-based permanent magnets in advanced defence systems, satellites, missiles and next-generation mobility solutions.
He stressed that domestic capability in mineral processing and advanced material manufacturing is crucial for national security and technological sovereignty. He appreciated the State’s proactive approach in developing critical mineral corridors and fostering collaboration among government, industry and research institutions.
Principal Secretary (Mines) Mukesh Kumar Meena outlined the policy design framework adopted by the State to build competitive BSM and REE value chains.
He explained that the strategy focuses on long-term raw material linkages, structured mineral allocation, cluster-led industrial development and investment-linked incentives to encourage value addition within Andhra Pradesh.
He emphasised convergence with national initiatives such as the Critical Minerals Mission and the creation of a predictable regulatory environment through single-window clearances and inter-departmental coordination.
Yuvraj, Secretary (Industries & Commerce) spoke about the State’s transition from “ease of doing business” to “speed of doing business.” He stated that AP offers time-bound approvals, plug-and-play industrial infrastructure and strong port connectivity to support mineral-based industries.
Highlighting the importance of industrial corridors and logistics integration, he said the government is committed to providing policy stability and proactive facilitation to ensure that investments move quickly from approvals to operations.
APMDC VC & MD Praveen Kumar presented a detailed overview of Beach Sand Mineral availability and prospects in AP. He noted that the State hosts 16 identified BSM deposits across nearly 16,600 hectares, ensuring sustained feedstock security for downstream industries. He said APMDC is strengthening scientific mining practices, improving mineral separation capacities and positioning itself as an anchor agency for sustainable resource development.
Mines and Geology Director Chandra Sekhar detailed the department’s initiatives in expanding mineral exploration, deploying technology-driven monitoring systems and ensuring responsible mineral development with transparency and environmental safeguards.
The government reiterated its target of attracting over `50,000 crore investments and generating more than 40,000 jobs over the next decade, positioning AP as India’s integrated hub for strategic mineral-based industries.