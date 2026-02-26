Andhra Pradesh to realise full potential of Beach Sand Mineral wealth: Minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Mines and geology Minister Kollu Ravindra has asserted that Andhra Pradesh is committed to transforming its Beach Sand Mineral (BSM) wealth into a globally competitive Titanium and Rare Earth industrial ecosystem.

Speaking at a workshop on “Beach Sand Minerals to Titanium, Rare Earth Elements and RE Permanent Magnets - Building Domestic Value Chains in Andhra Pradesh” held in Vijayawada on Wednesday, he said AP must move beyond mineral extraction and build end-to-end value chains within the State.

He emphasised that titanium and rare earth elements are materials essential for aerospace, defence, electric mobility & renewable energy sectors.

The government’s vision, he said, is to create integrated mineral-to-manufacturing clusters that generate large-scale employment and attract high-value investments.

DRDO former Chairman G Satish Reddy highlighted the strategic importance of titanium alloys and rare earth-based permanent magnets in advanced defence systems, satellites, missiles and next-generation mobility solutions.

He stressed that domestic capability in mineral processing and advanced material manufacturing is crucial for national security and technological sovereignty. He appreciated the State’s proactive approach in developing critical mineral corridors and fostering collaboration among government, industry and research institutions.

Principal Secretary (Mines) Mukesh Kumar Meena outlined the policy design framework adopted by the State to build competitive BSM and REE value chains.

He explained that the strategy focuses on long-term raw material linkages, structured mineral allocation, cluster-led industrial development and investment-linked incentives to encourage value addition within Andhra Pradesh.

He emphasised convergence with national initiatives such as the Critical Minerals Mission and the creation of a predictable regulatory environment through single-window clearances and inter-departmental coordination.