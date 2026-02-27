Health Minister Sathya Kumar Yadav seeks CSR support for public hospitals

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Sathya Kumar Yadav has called upon corporate organisations to step forward and extend their support to the government as part of their social responsibility.

Speaking at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, he appreciated the contributions made by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Gland Pharma under CSR.

Representatives of the two companies met the Minister and informed him that they had installed five advanced ultrasound scanners worth `1.15 crore in government hospitals. The equipment was procured and installed at rates fixed by APMAS IDC.

The Minister felicitated the representatives with shawls and praised their initiative, noting that the government is already investing heavily in strengthening infrastructure and modern equipment in public hospitals, and corporate support further enhances these efforts.

He also appealed to corporate organisations to extend similar assistance to hospitals across the State, including those in his own constituency of Dharmavaram. The representatives agreed to consider this request.

Among those who met the Minister were Reddy’s Labs Director S Srinivas and Gland Pharma General Manager Ganesh Kumar.

As part of this CSR initiative, five ultrasound scanners have been installed in government hospitals in Srikakulam district. One scanner each has been set up at the Community Health Centres in Kotturu, Palasa, and Ichchapuram, while two scanners have been installed at the Narasannapeta Area Hospital.

Officials explained that these advanced scanners will be crucial for antenatal screening, diagnosis of medical conditions in adults and children, and providing emergency healthcare services to patients in rural areas. The equipment will also help in early detection and treatment, thereby reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.

He reiterated that collaboration between government and corporate entities is essential to ensure better healthcare delivery to citizens across Andhra Pradesh.