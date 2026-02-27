Minor girl who accidentally fell from moving train near Andhra's Ongole rescued

VIJAYAWADA: In a prompt and coordinated rescue operation, the Indian Railways, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), ensured the safe recovery of a minor girl who accidentally fell from a running train near Ongole.

On Wednesday midnight, the Train Manager of Train No.17248 Dharmavaram–Narasapur Express informed that while the train was passing between Surareddipalem–Ongole Section, approximately 2 km before Ongole station, a girl aged about 9 years had fallen from the running train.

The train reached Ongole at 00:03 hours, where her parents deboarded and informed the RPF and Railway authorities.

Station officials alerted the Train No.12761 Tirupati–Karimnagar Express. After the Loco Pilot noticed the girl, he halted the train at the Ongole Intermediate Block Signal. The passengers in the front general coach of the train picked up the minor girl safely.

RPF and GRP personnel, while patrolling the tracks, located the girl and handed her over to her parents in the presence of the Ongole Station Master. She sustained minor injuries and received first aid at a nearby hospital. Her family thanked staff, RPF and GRP.