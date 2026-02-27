Officials to set up 373 ghats for 2027 Godavari Pushkarams

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to organise the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams on the scale of the Maha Kumbh Mela, with authorities expecting over 10 crore devotees during the 12-day festival from June 26 to July 7, 2027.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy chaired a Cabinet sub-committee meeting at the Secretariat’s 5th Block conference hall to review arrangements. Ministers Ponguru Narayana, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Kandula Durgesh, BC Janardhan Reddy, Sathya Kumar Yadav, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy, along with officials and district collectors, attended the meeting.

The government will conduct the Pushkarams across six districts. Authorities estimate nearly one crore devotees will attend on peak days, including the opening day, weekends and Amavasya.

Officials will set up 373 bathing ghats spanning 4,516 metres. These include 102 in East Godavari, 40 in West Godavari, 175 in Konaseema, 36 in Eluru, five in Kakinada and 11 in Polavaram.

The government will set up the first ghat at Gundala in Polavaram district. Authorities have identified Antarvedi and Balusutippa in Konaseema, Govalamka in Kakinada and Narsapuram in West Godavari as major ghats. Officials will provide 70 special ghats for pinda pradanam and prioritise sanitation, drinking water and road connectivity. Authorities will arrange tent cities and homestays for devotees staying multiple days and deploy AI-based systems for crowd management.